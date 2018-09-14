Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on ‘theology of tenderness’

September 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in a conference devoted to his theology of tenderness, Pope Francis spoke of “the beauty of feeling that one is loved by God, and the beauty of feeling loved in the name of God,” as well as “feeling we are able to love” and a “theology on the move.”

