Catholic World News
Vatican newspaper highlights: Venezuela, Myanmar, papal remarks to bishops
September 14, 2018
L’Osservatore Romano (September 14 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the following stories:
- the Pope’s remarks to new bishops, in which he called for greater attention to the formation of priests (CWN coverage)
- the Organization of American States’ efforts to address the crisis in Venezuela (Miami Herald coverage)
- a UN investigation in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, from which 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled last year (AFP coverage)
