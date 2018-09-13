Catholic World News

West Virginia bishop resigns, investigation launched into abuse charges

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Bransfield of Wheeling/Charleston, West Virginia, has resigned after being accused of sexual abuse. Pope Francis, who accepted the bishop’s resignation, appointed Archbishop William Lori as apostolic administrator of the diocese, and authorized him to conduct a thorough investigation of the charges. Bishop Bransfield’s resignation was accepted less than a week after his 75th birthday.

