Kerala police summon accused bishop for further questioning

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar, India, has been summoned by police in the Kerala state to answer questions about rape charges brought against him by a woman religious. Police said that statements by both the bishop and his accuser had included contradictions. The bishop has denied the charges, and the nun’s order has agreed that he is innocent.



In a related development, Cadrinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai said that he will bring up the case of Bishop Mulakkal in talks with the Vatican’s Congregation for Evangelization.

