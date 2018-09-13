Catholic World News

Indiana bishop cleared after prosecutor’s investigation

September 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crimewatch

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been fully cleared of misconduct charges that had been lodged against him in Pennsylvania, where he had previously served. A local prosecutor in Dauphin country concluded that the charges against Bishop Rhoades were “a cause of a public airing of mere speculation of impropriety with no foundation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!