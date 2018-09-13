Catholic World News

Pope urges new bishops to persevere in trials

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on September 13 to participants in the Vatican’s annual workshop for newly appointed bishops, Pope Francis urged them to “remain faithful, even when, in the heat of the day, the forces of perseverance fail.” The Pope told the new bishops that he would recommend their special attention to their priests and seminarians.

