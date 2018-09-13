Catholic World News

US bishops report ‘fruitful’ meeting with Pontiff; no word on apostolic visitation

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following a September 13 meeting with Pope Francis, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the US bishops’ conference, reported that an American delegation had “a lengthy, fruitful, and good exchange” with the Pontiff on the sex-abuse crisis. He said: “We look forward to actively continuing our discernment together identifying the most effective next steps.”

The statement by Cardinal DiNardo did not indicate whether or not the Pope had responded to the request for an apostolic visitation of the American hierarchy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

