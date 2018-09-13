Catholic World News

United Arab Emirates seen as ‘oasis of freedom’ for foreign Christians

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the nation of 6 million; 76% of residents are Muslim, and 9% are Christian.

