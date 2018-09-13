Catholic World News

Indiana university settles lawsuit by pro-life group

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Ball State has taken some important first steps in eliminating the most blatantly unconstitutional aspects of their policies,” said the attorney for Students for Life.

