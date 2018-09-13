Catholic World News

Church not part of any plot to oust Duterte, bishops’ conference official says

September 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Tempo

CWN Editor's Note: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in 2016; he has repeatedly clashed with the nation’s bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Visit Amazon: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Story of a Soul (St. Therese of Lisieux)