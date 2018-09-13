Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein reflects on abuse scandal as the Church’s 9/11

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the prefect of the pontifical household and private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, made his remarks during a discussion of Rod Dreher’s book The Benedict Option.

