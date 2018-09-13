Catholic World News

French bishops ‘saddened and chastened’ by abuse scandal

September 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: “Firstly, our thoughts go to those who have had their childhood stolen, those whose lives have been permanently marked by atrocious deeds,” the permanent council of the episcopal conference said in a message (French). “We all suffer for this suspicion that affects all of the Church and the priests.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!