2 people accuse Cardinal DiNardo of ignoring abuse by priest

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: One woman alleged “she was promised in a meeting with DiNardo, several years after she first reported abuse, that the priest would be removed from any contact with children, only to discover that the priest remained in active ministry at another parish 70 miles away.”

