Pope reflects on importance of the Holy Name of Mary

September 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On September 12, the memorial of the Most Holy Name of Mary, Pope Francis told pilgrims that “in the history of the world, the fortunes, hopes and tears of many people have intertwined with her name. Even today, she unites in prayer the millions of hearts that pay homage to her, implore her intercession, her help and her succor. Our Lady defends the faith and the Church in danger.”

