Catholic World News
Vatican newspaper highlights: Libya, abuse, Syria, and ‘end of male domination’
September 13, 2018
L’Osservatore Romano (September 13 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the following stories:
- attacks in Tripoli on the airport and on the headquarters of an oil company, with ISIS claiming responsibility for the latter attack (Reuters coverage)
- the Pope’s summons to the presidents of the world’s episcopal conferences to discuss the abuse crisis at the Vatican in February (CWN coverage)
- a column by Lucetta Scaraffia, who drew attention to a recent French-language essay on the end of male domination (the essay’s author, Marcel Gauchet, is an historian)
- Moscow’s allegations that Syrian rebels are staging a chemical attack in Idlib in order to provoke Western action against the Assad regime (TASS coverage)
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!