Cardinal Wuerl to meet with Pope, discuss resignation

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, DC has disclosed to the priests of his archdiocese that he plans to meet soon with Pope Francis to discuss his resignation. Cardinal Wuerl, who has been urged to resign in the face of the McCarrick scandal, has already submitted his resignation, in accordance with canon law, upon reaching his 75th birthday almost three years ago.

