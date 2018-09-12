Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops meet with Pope, discuss economic crisis

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic bishops from Venezuela told reporters that Pope Francis had expressed his concern for the country’s people during meetings this week. The Venezuelan bishops, who were in Rome for their ad limina visits, spoke about the nation’s continuing economic crisis, which has now left 90% of the population below the poverty line.

