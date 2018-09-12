Catholic World News

Vatican officials discuss Dreher’s ‘Benedict Option’

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Gian Maria Vian, the editor of L’Osservatore Romano, participated in a panel discussion of The Benedict Option, the best-selling book by American journalist Rod Dreher. Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the prefect of the pontifical household and private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, has also joined in the discussion.

