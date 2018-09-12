Catholic World News

German sex-abuse investigation uncovers over 3,600 cases

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to reports obtained by two major daily newspapers, an investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic clerics in Germany has uncovered 3,677 cases, involving more than 1,500 priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

