Brazilian bishop resigns; charged with diverting diocesan funds

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop José Ronaldo Ribeiro of Formosa, Brazil. The bishop faces criminal charges, along with a number of priests of the diocese, for alleging taking 2 million real (about $485,000) in church funds for personal use.

