Pope summons world’s bishops to Rome for February discussion of abuse crisis

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has called a meeting for representatives of the world’s bishops to discuss the sex-abuse crisis in February 2019. The Vatican announced on September 12 that the presidents of the world’s episcopal conferences will gather to “discuss the prevention of abuse of minors and vulnerable adults.” The announcement came at the conclusion of a meeting of the Council of Cardinals, which “reflected fully together with the Holy Father on the issue of abuse.”

