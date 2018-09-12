Catholic World News

Protests in Florence against impending closure of historic Dominican friary

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: San Marco has been the home of Dominicans since the early 1400s; its residents have included Blessed Fra Angelico and Savonarola.

