Pope reflects on ‘the day of rest, prophecy of freedom’

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In recent months, Pope Francis has devoted his Wednesday general audiences to the Sacrament of Baptism (April 11-May 16), the Sacrament of Confirmation (May 23-June 6), and the Commandments (beginning June 13). During his September 12 general audience (video), the Pontiff continued his reflections on the Third Commandment.

