Vatican cardinal visits Vietnam

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, prefect of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, praised the “vitality and youthfulness” of the Church in Vietnam. “In my life, I have never seen so many young people follow God as sisters.”

