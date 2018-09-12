Catholic World News

Coptic Orthodox bishop rejects ‘reconciliation session’ following anti-Christian violence

September 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop said that “such ceremonies often have the effect of sabotaging the legitimate and dutiful safeguarding of the rights of Christian citizens, given that after such sessions of reconciliation those responsible for violent and criminal acts end up escaping justice,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!