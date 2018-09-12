Catholic World News

Pope sends message to Nicaragua’s Ortega, prays for peace

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “May Jesus Christ, the prince of peace, grant you the gift of fraternal reconciliation and of a life shared in peace and solidarity,” Pope Francis said in a message to President Daniel Ortega. In recent months, Ortega has criticized the nation’s bishops, and pro-regime forces have killed protesters and desecrated churches.

