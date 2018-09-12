Catholic World News

Dutch bishops express pain, shame over abuse

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are deeply saddened by the fact that some bishops have not taken on this responsibility [of making the Church a safe place], or even committed sexual abuse themselves,” the bishops stated.

