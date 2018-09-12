Catholic World News

Russia’s Catholic bishops offer support for Pope, criticize attacks

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The recent attacks you suffered, which went so far as to ask you to resign, are a source of concern,” said the president of the bishops’ conference, who added, “We also pray for those who are attacking you and who, in so doing, distort the image of the Church in modern society. May the Lord convert their hearts.”

