Catholic World News

India: 2 years after Supreme Court order, no investigation into Kandhamal acquittals

September 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: Kandhamal, located in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, was the site of massive anti-Christian violence in 2008.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!