Cardinal concerned about Christians in new Philippine Muslim region

September 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Orlando Quevedo of Cotabato.e Bangsamoro has expressed concerns about Christian workers and schools in the new Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM, map).

