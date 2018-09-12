Catholic World News
Vatican newspaper highlights: migrants, human trafficking, climate, Korea, Council of Cardinals
September 12, 2018
L’Osservatore Romano (September 12 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the following stories:
- the death of over 100 migrants off the Libyan coast (CNN coverage)
- the rescue of nearly 100 human trafficking victims in Sudan (Reuters coverage)
- the UN secretary-general’s desire to move climate change to the top of the international agenda (full text of remarks)
- the White House’s announcement of progress toward a second Trump-Kim summit (CBS coverage)
- the Council of Cardinal’s statement of support for Pope Francis (CWN coverage)
