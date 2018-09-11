Catholic World News

Pope Benedict may have issued authoritative ‘precept’ in McCarrick case

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Canon lawyer Ed Condon explains that when Pope Benedict imposed restrictions on the public ministry of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, he may have issued a “precept”—a canonical order that would have formal authority, even without being made public.



