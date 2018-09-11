Catholic World News

Coptic bishop rejects ‘reconciliation session,’ cites dangers to Christian minority in Egypt

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Coptic Orthodox bishop has declined to join in a “reconciliation session” with Muslims after a spate of sectarian violence. Bishop Anba Makarios of Minya said that such meetings distract attention from the urgent need to provide security for Egypt’s Christian minority.

