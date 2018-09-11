Catholic World News

Pope Benedict ordered McCarrick to withdraw in 2007

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Benedict XVI instructed then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to withdraw from public life in 2007, writes veteran Vatican journalist Andrea Tornielli. The story places the date of the disciplinary action against McCarrick earlier than had been reported by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, but essentially confirms the latter’s claim that McCarrick had been ordered off the public stage. Tornielli emphasizes, however, that Pope Benedict’s orders, while clear, did not include a formal canonical sanction.

