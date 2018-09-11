Catholic World News

Indian court investigates handling of rape charge against Catholic bishop

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The high court in India’s Kerala state has ordered the state government to make a full report on its handling of rape charges lodged against Bishop Franco Mulakkal by a Catholic woman religious. The court noted public protests that have suggested prosecutors did not fully investigate the charges.

