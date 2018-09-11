Catholic World News

Moscow patriarchate threatens ‘retaliatory measures’ against Constantinople

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A top spokesman for the Patriarchate of Moscow has announced that the Russian Orthodox Church will “take retaliatory measures” if the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople proceeds with plans to recognize an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Metropolitan Hilarion, who heads the external-affairs department for the Moscow patriarchate, said that “the Patriarchate of Constantinople is now openly on the warpath.” The Russian Orthodox Church has bitterly opposed independence for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

