Catholic World News

Pope to meet with leaders of US bishops’ conference on September 13

September 11, 2018

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis will meet with leaders of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCBB) on Thursday, September 13.

On August 16, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the USCCB president, announced that he would ask the Pope to undertake an apostolic visitation of the Church in the US, as part of a comprehensive investigation into the questions surrounding the revelations of misconduct by former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. Cardinal DiNardo repeated his request later in August, adding that the questions later raised by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano also deserve answers.

Pope Francis met on August 30 with another prominent American prelate, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who has faced public calls for his resignation.

On September 13, the Vatican press office confirmed reports that the Pope would receive Cardinal DiNardo in response to his request. The Vatican announcement indicated that Cardinal DiNardo would be accompanied at the meeting by Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the chairman of the papal commission on sexual abuse; Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles; and Msgr. Brian Bransfield, the general secretary of the USCCB.

