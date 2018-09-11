Catholic World News

British bishop sees ‘3-level crisis’ of abuse, ‘homosexual circles,’ and cover-ups

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth, 62, said, “There is a three-level crisis here: first, the alleged catalog of sins and crimes against the young by members of the clergy; secondly, the homosexual circles centered around Archbishop McCarrick, but present in other areas across the Church, too; and then, thirdly, the mishandling and cover-up of all this by the hierarchy up to the highest circles.”

