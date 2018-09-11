Catholic World News

Prelates in Austria, Germany defend Pope Francis

September 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Criticism of Pope Francis “comes from circles in the Church who want to get rid of this Pope as soon as possible,” said Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna, who described the Pope as a “fighter against injustice and exploitation” who “stands against sexual abuse in the Church with great determination.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!