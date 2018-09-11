Catholic World News

The bishop is a man of prayer, proclamation, and communion, Pope tells new missionary bishops

September 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church is in need of union, not soloists outside the choir or warriors of personal battles,” Pope Francis said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!