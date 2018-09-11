Catholic World News

Group: government officials are destroying crosses, burning Bibles in China

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The international community should be alarmed and outraged for this blatant violation of freedom of religion and belief,” said Bob Fu of China Aid.

