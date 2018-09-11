Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘the great accuser’ raises up ‘accusers of today to catch us in contradiction’

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In the Book of Revelation, St. John describes Satan as “the accuser of our brethren” (12:10). The Pope made his remarks during his September 10 weekday Mass homily.

