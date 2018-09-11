Catholic World News

EU court sees discrimination in Catholic hospital’s firing of divorced and remarried doctor

September 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle

CWN Editor's Note: “The doctor argued that he would not have been dismissed, had he not been Catholic,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!