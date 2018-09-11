Catholic World News

No comment from Cardinal Re on Archbishop Viganò’s allegations

September 11, 2018

Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Re was prefect of Congregation for Bishops when Archbishop McCarrick was appointed Archbishop of Washington. In his recent statement, Archbishop Viganò alleged that Cardinal Re opposed the appointment and years later informed him about sanctions that Pope Benedict reportedly imposed on McCarrick.

