Catholic World News
Kentucky attorney general calls for grand jury to investigate state’s dioceses
September 11, 2018
» Continue to this story on Louisville Courier-Journal
CWN Editor's Note: The attorney general needs approval from the legislature to call a statewide grand jury.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
