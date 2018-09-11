Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo: words like ‘genocide,’ ‘ethnic cleansing’ are not ‘helpful’ in moving Myanmar forward

September 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “Extreme terms on Myanmar like, genocide, ethnic cleansing, sanctions, ICC [international Criminal Court] would not assist us for our journey towards peace and democracy,” the nation’s leading prelate said. “Understanding our delicate situations, we need cooperation and accompaniment by the international community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!