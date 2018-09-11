Catholic World News

Latin American religious meet in Medellín as Church grapples with abuse

September 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The religious met 50 years after Latin America’s bishops met in Medellín, Colombia, where they placed emphasis on the preferential option for the poor.

