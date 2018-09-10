Catholic World News

New Australian premier pledges support for religious freedom

September 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Sydney Morning Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised that he will “taking a proactive approach when it comes to ensuring that peoples’ religious freedoms are protected.” He made the statement in response to complaints from religious leaders about intolerance of faith. Australia’s Catholic bishops have protested new laws that order priests to inform authorities if they hear reports of sexual abuse—regardless of the confessional seal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!