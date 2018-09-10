Catholic World News

Indian nuns call for action against bishop on rape charges

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Some nuns in Kerala, India, have joined in public calls for action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a woman religious. The bishop has said that the charges are false, and are motivated by opposition to his leadership.

