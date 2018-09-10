Catholic World News

Chilean prosecutors to quiz three bishops

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Three Chilean Catholic bishops—two of them still actively heading dioceses—have been called in for questioning by prosecutors investigating sex-abuse complaints. Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati of Santiago and Bishop Santiago Silva, the president of the Chilean bishops’ conference, have been subpoenaed. The third bishop to face questioning is Bishop Juan Barros, the figure at the center of the Chilean scandal, whose resignation the Pope has accepted.

